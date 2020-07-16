The scene of the accident on Tsuen Wan Road on August 20, 2017. Photo: HandoutThe scene of the accident on Tsuen Wan Road on August 20, 2017. Photo: Handout
The scene of the accident on Tsuen Wan Road on August 20, 2017. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Tow truck driver sues bus driver who slammed into scene of accident that sent young man flying off bridge

  • Tow truck driver Chan Chi-chung is seeking unspecified damages for injury and loss from Vicky Lam over incident in Tsuen Wan three years ago
  • Chan was attending to a damaged car when Lam drove her bus into a police car, sending it into his truck
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 8:17pm, 16 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The scene of the accident on Tsuen Wan Road on August 20, 2017. Photo: HandoutThe scene of the accident on Tsuen Wan Road on August 20, 2017. Photo: Handout
The scene of the accident on Tsuen Wan Road on August 20, 2017. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE