The scene of the accident on Tsuen Wan Road on August 20, 2017. Photo: Handout
Tow truck driver sues bus driver who slammed into scene of accident that sent young man flying off bridge
- Tow truck driver Chan Chi-chung is seeking unspecified damages for injury and loss from Vicky Lam over incident in Tsuen Wan three years ago
- Chan was attending to a damaged car when Lam drove her bus into a police car, sending it into his truck
Topic | Hong Kong courts
