The principle of double criminality applies, even though it is not spelled out in the national security law, Chinese law expert says. Photo: Felix WongThe principle of double criminality applies, even though it is not spelled out in the national security law, Chinese law expert says. Photo: Felix Wong
The principle of double criminality applies, even though it is not spelled out in the national security law, Chinese law expert says. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: double criminality should apply, China law expert says

  • The principle is not specified in the new legislation but it does exist in mainland Chinese law, professor says
  • Mainland procedural restrictions such as limits on access to lawyers would be in effect in cases deemed too complex for Hong Kong to handle, expert says
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 12:21pm, 17 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The principle of double criminality applies, even though it is not spelled out in the national security law, Chinese law expert says. Photo: Felix WongThe principle of double criminality applies, even though it is not spelled out in the national security law, Chinese law expert says. Photo: Felix Wong
The principle of double criminality applies, even though it is not spelled out in the national security law, Chinese law expert says. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE