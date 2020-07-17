Police have made an arrest in connection with a 1993 murder at a karaoke lounge in North Point. Photo: Warton LiPolice have made an arrest in connection with a 1993 murder at a karaoke lounge in North Point. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong murder suspect arrested for fatal knife attack on teenager 27 years ago

  • Man, 50, charged with 1993 murder on Thursday, with the case due to be mentioned at Eastern Court on Friday
  • Four men armed with knives attacked an 18-year-old and his friend at a karaoke lounge in North Point. The teenager later died in hospital
Danny Mok
Updated: 9:12am, 17 Jul, 2020

