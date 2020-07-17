Barry Cheung, pictured at an earlier hearing, has been found guilty of two charges relating to financial fraud. Photo: Sam TsangBarry Cheung, pictured at an earlier hearing, has been found guilty of two charges relating to financial fraud. Photo: Sam Tsang
Barry Cheung, pictured at an earlier hearing, has been found guilty of two charges relating to financial fraud. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former adviser to Hong Kong’s ex-leader C Y Leung convicted of fraud

  • Barry Cheung found guilty on Friday of conspiring to defraud the market regulator and another charge of fraud relating to HK$30 million swindle
  • Cheung, who founded now-defunct Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange (HKMEx), was widely seen as one of Leung’s top aides before quitting as allegations emerged
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 10:22am, 17 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Barry Cheung, pictured at an earlier hearing, has been found guilty of two charges relating to financial fraud. Photo: Sam TsangBarry Cheung, pictured at an earlier hearing, has been found guilty of two charges relating to financial fraud. Photo: Sam Tsang
Barry Cheung, pictured at an earlier hearing, has been found guilty of two charges relating to financial fraud. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE