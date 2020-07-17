A Hong Kong gang pretended to be prostitutes online to lure their victims. Photo: Shutterstock ImagesA Hong Kong gang pretended to be prostitutes online to lure their victims. Photo: Shutterstock Images
A Hong Kong gang pretended to be prostitutes online to lure their victims. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong sex gang used fake prostitutes to blackmail victims, including one businessman who paid them HK$150,000 to stay quiet

  • Online scam saw gang of eight rob victims at knifepoint and then threaten to tell their families if they didn’t pay up
  • Police believe there are more men who are too ashamed to come forward
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:11pm, 17 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Hong Kong gang pretended to be prostitutes online to lure their victims. Photo: Shutterstock ImagesA Hong Kong gang pretended to be prostitutes online to lure their victims. Photo: Shutterstock Images
A Hong Kong gang pretended to be prostitutes online to lure their victims. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE