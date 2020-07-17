A Hong Kong gang pretended to be prostitutes online to lure their victims. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong sex gang used fake prostitutes to blackmail victims, including one businessman who paid them HK$150,000 to stay quiet
- Online scam saw gang of eight rob victims at knifepoint and then threaten to tell their families if they didn’t pay up
- Police believe there are more men who are too ashamed to come forward
