The Chinese flag flies over Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai in 2019. Photo: Robert Ng
Manhunt under way after black-clad man steals Chinese national flag from site of July 1 Hong Kong handover ceremony
- Police said a 51-year-old security guard attempted to give chase before the suspect allegedly produced a paper cutter
- The theft took place before daybreak and police are checking security camera footage of the area
Topic | Crime
