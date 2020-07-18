Police display seized iPhones and credit cards believed to be tied to an online scam involving air purifiers. Photo: HandoutPolice display seized iPhones and credit cards believed to be tied to an online scam involving air purifiers. Photo: Handout
Police display seized iPhones and credit cards believed to be tied to an online scam involving air purifiers. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong third wave: three arrested over online air purifier scam worth HK$100,000, as Covid-19 cons mount

  • Police said the trio, aged 25 to 33, were selling the devices for HK$900 a piece via social media, only to never deliver them
  • The arrests took place on Thursday and Friday in a sweep across Sau Mau Ping, Sha Tin and Cheung Sha Wan
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 4:29pm, 18 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police display seized iPhones and credit cards believed to be tied to an online scam involving air purifiers. Photo: HandoutPolice display seized iPhones and credit cards believed to be tied to an online scam involving air purifiers. Photo: Handout
Police display seized iPhones and credit cards believed to be tied to an online scam involving air purifiers. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE