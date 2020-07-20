Tutor Weslie Siao at the Tuen Mun Court. Photo: K. Y. ChengTutor Weslie Siao at the Tuen Mun Court. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Tutor Weslie Siao at the Tuen Mun Court. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong tutor jailed for leaking public exam questions granted bail

  • Weslie Siao, a former tutor with Modern Education, has been released on HK$100,000 bail by Madam Justice Maggie Poon Man-kay on Monday
  • But he had to surrender his travel documents, and ensure he would remain in Hong Kong, live at his reported address, and report to police every week
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 3:28pm, 20 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tutor Weslie Siao at the Tuen Mun Court. Photo: K. Y. ChengTutor Weslie Siao at the Tuen Mun Court. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Tutor Weslie Siao at the Tuen Mun Court. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE