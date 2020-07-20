Tutor Weslie Siao at the Tuen Mun Court. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong tutor jailed for leaking public exam questions granted bail
- Weslie Siao, a former tutor with Modern Education, has been released on HK$100,000 bail by Madam Justice Maggie Poon Man-kay on Monday
- But he had to surrender his travel documents, and ensure he would remain in Hong Kong, live at his reported address, and report to police every week
