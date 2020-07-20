Detectives from the New Territories North regional crime unit are investigating the case. Photo: Warton Li
Suspected triad member killed in weekend attack in northern Hong Kong
- The 21-year-old victim, a member of Sun Yee On triad, was found lying motionless on Tuen Mun Road near the junction of San Tak Street on Sunday
- Police believe members of 14K triad assaulted him over another attack in which a 17-year-old boy was beaten up in Tin Shui Wai on Saturday
Topic | Crime
