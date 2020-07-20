Hong Kong police officers search for evidence and conduct inquiries at the Cyberport Waterfront Park after three dogs were found dead in the area last week in suspected poisoning incidents. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police deploy team of 50 to scour Pok Fu Lam after three dogs, believed poisoned, found dead in 72-hour window
- The suspected poisonings took place between July 12 and 14 in areas around Pok Fu Lam, including Cyberport Waterfront Park and Victoria Road
- Officers are getting help from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which made its own site visits on Friday and Saturday
