Demonstrators clash with police outside the Legislative Council in Admiralty just after midnight, during a protest in June last year against the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: renovation worker gets four months’ jail for role in unlawful assembly after march against extradition bill
- Ng Ho-wing, 33, was in a group of 200 people who charged police outside the legislature after a million-strong march descended into chaos
- Ng was seen lifting the emergency crash gate and moving crowd control barriers towards the law enforcement cordon with unidentified others
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Demonstrators clash with police outside the Legislative Council in Admiralty just after midnight, during a protest in June last year against the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang