One of the injured workers died at United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong. Photo: Dickson LeeOne of the injured workers died at United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong. Photo: Dickson Lee
One of the injured workers died at United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong Labour Department launches probe into construction site accident that killed one, injured five

  • Emergency personnel were called to the site in Kai Tak soon after 3pm on Tuesday following the collapse of a platform
  • Six injured were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei and United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong, where one later died
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:22pm, 21 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
One of the injured workers died at United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong. Photo: Dickson LeeOne of the injured workers died at United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong. Photo: Dickson Lee
One of the injured workers died at United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE