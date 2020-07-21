One of the injured workers died at United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong Labour Department launches probe into construction site accident that killed one, injured five
- Emergency personnel were called to the site in Kai Tak soon after 3pm on Tuesday following the collapse of a platform
- Six injured were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei and United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong, where one later died
