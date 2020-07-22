The Sun Tung Shing Jewellery and Goldsmith shop was hit shortly after it opened on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police hunt three armed suspects after latest daylight smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery
- The suspects stole HK$1 million worth of jewellery from a gold shop in the city’s Sheung Shui area on Wednesday morning
- Earlier this month, police arrested seven men tied to a similar million-dollar robbery in Tin Shui Wai
