Hong Kong police officer jumps to death hours after arrest for allegedly taking upskirt photos

  • The 37-year-old’s death came less than 12 hours after he was arrested at Kai Tin Shopping Centre and later released on bail
  • His body was found outside the Kwun Tong district housing estate where he lived with his family
Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:23pm, 22 Jul, 2020

The body of a 37-year-old Hong Kong police officer was found outside Tak Shing House at Tak Tin Estate in Lam Tin on Wednesday. Photo: Google Maps
