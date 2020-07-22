Superintendent Lau Ching-lung said officers had to stay vigilant as dealers looked to smuggle drugs into Hong Kong by various methods. Photo: Edmond So
Illegal drugs worth US$70 million seized at Hong Kong airport cargo terminal in six months as coronavirus pandemic forces smugglers to change tactics
- Some 1.47 tonnes of illegal drugs were found in air cargo packages mailed into and out of the city in the first six months of the year
- Customs officers believe the surge in drug seizures is linked to coronavirus border controls introduced in March
Topic | Crime
Superintendent Lau Ching-lung said officers had to stay vigilant as dealers looked to smuggle drugs into Hong Kong by various methods. Photo: Edmond So