The Tesla crashed into two van parked on Blenheim Avenue in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Jerry Shiu/Facebook
Out-of-control Tesla hurtles through junction in Hong Kong, narrowly missing three pedestrians before slamming into two parked vans
- Incident occurs at junction of Minden Avenue and Blenheim Avenue in busy Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district at around lunchtime
- Driver tells police that he lost control of vehicle because of a brake problem
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
