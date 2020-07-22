Tsui Shum Mary, 72, was sentenced to three years’ jail for arson on Wednesday, for than two decades after she was found guilty in absentia after fleeing to Shanghai. Photo: Warton Li
Found guilty 23 years ago, woman jailed three years for arson after returning to Hong Kong of own accord to face her crimes
- The same judge who found Tsui Shum Mary guilty in 1997 sentenced her to prison on Wednesday, commending her courage in returning
- The 72-year-old had wanted to come back to the city since suffering a stroke in 2017 but had no valid identity documents proving she was a resident
Topic | Hong Kong courts
