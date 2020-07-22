Clerk Ngai Ka-wai, 29, at Eastern Court. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: man accused of pushing police acquitted after court finds him ‘suspicious’, but evidence for assault too weak
- Eastern Court hears Ngai Ka-wai was lingering in the middle of Hennessy Road amid National Day demonstration, but officer accounts of alleged attack are contradictory
- Grainy video footage also does not help prosecution prove case beyond reasonable doubt, judge says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
