Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: man accused of pushing police acquitted after court finds him ‘suspicious’, but evidence for assault too weak

  • Eastern Court hears Ngai Ka-wai was lingering in the middle of Hennessy Road amid National Day demonstration, but officer accounts of alleged attack are contradictory
  • Grainy video footage also does not help prosecution prove case beyond reasonable doubt, judge says
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:10pm, 22 Jul, 2020

