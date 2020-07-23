Barry Cheung was last week found guilty on one count of fraud and another of conspiracy to defraud the city’s market regulator. Photo: Dickson Lee
Former businessman and CY Leung aide Barry Cheung gets four years in jail for conspiring to defraud Hong Kong’s market regulator
- Cheung, a top aide to former city leader Leung Chun-ying, was found guilty over his attempts to keep his commodities market afloat by dishonest means
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam had in 2010 described him as the ‘best non-official public servant’
