Fraudsters have had billions of Hong Kong dollars intercepted by Hong Kong police, but they are still making off with vast sums of ill-gotten cash. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police intercept HK$6.3 billion scammed from victims of phone and internet swindles over three years
- Con artists targeting romance seekers, companies sourcing surgical masks and those eligible for government's HK$10,000 handout
- Anti-Deception Coordination Centre has already frozen HK$1.88 billion of swindled money in the first half of this year
Topic | Crime
