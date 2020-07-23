Fraudsters have had billions of Hong Kong dollars intercepted by Hong Kong police, but they are still making off with vast sums of ill-gotten cash. Photo: ShutterstockFraudsters have had billions of Hong Kong dollars intercepted by Hong Kong police, but they are still making off with vast sums of ill-gotten cash. Photo: Shutterstock
Fraudsters have had billions of Hong Kong dollars intercepted by Hong Kong police, but they are still making off with vast sums of ill-gotten cash. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police intercept HK$6.3 billion scammed from victims of phone and internet swindles over three years

  • Con artists targeting romance seekers, companies sourcing surgical masks and those eligible for government's HK$10,000 handout
  • Anti-Deception Coordination Centre has already frozen HK$1.88 billion of swindled money in the first half of this year
Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:43pm, 23 Jul, 2020

