Cyanide was concealed in ‘poke balls’ when officers searched the workplace of a suspect in a Wan Chai blast on July 1. Photo: HandoutCyanide was concealed in ‘poke balls’ when officers searched the workplace of a suspect in a Wan Chai blast on July 1. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police find cyanide stuffed in Pokémon toys and explosives at children’s learning centre as they arrest two over July 1 blast in Wan Chai

  • Officers say they seized the dangerous materials when searching the workplace of one of the suspects
  • Two men arrested in relation to an explosion at rubbish bin in Wan Chai after July 1 protests this year
Christy Leung
Updated: 12:05am, 24 Jul, 2020

