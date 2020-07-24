Riot police fire tear gas at protesters on Des Voeux Road West on July 28, 2019. Photo: Edmond SoRiot police fire tear gas at protesters on Des Voeux Road West on July 28, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Riot police fire tear gas at protesters on Des Voeux Road West on July 28, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: trio cleared of rioting, but husband and wife guilty of radio offence

  • Student Natalie Lee, gym owner Tong Wai-hung and his wife Elaine To first to face riot charges over civil unrest on July 28 last year
  • Couple convicted of possession of apparatus for radio communications without a valid licence
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 10:27am, 24 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Riot police fire tear gas at protesters on Des Voeux Road West on July 28, 2019. Photo: Edmond SoRiot police fire tear gas at protesters on Des Voeux Road West on July 28, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Riot police fire tear gas at protesters on Des Voeux Road West on July 28, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE