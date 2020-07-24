The blaze broke out at Lok Sin Tong Leung Chik Wai Memorial School at Cheung Hong Estate in Tsing Yi shortly before 1am on Friday. Photo: Handout
Manhunt launched after firebomb attack on Hong Kong school
- Emergency personnel were called to Lok Sin Tong Leung Chik Wai Memorial School in Tsing Yi shortly before 1am following a report of fire
- Initial investigation shows two black-clad men were acting suspiciously at the scene and they fled after the blaze broke out
