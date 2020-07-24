The blaze broke out at Lok Sin Tong Leung Chik Wai Memorial School at Cheung Hong Estate in Tsing Yi shortly before 1am on Friday. Photo: HandoutThe blaze broke out at Lok Sin Tong Leung Chik Wai Memorial School at Cheung Hong Estate in Tsing Yi shortly before 1am on Friday. Photo: Handout
The blaze broke out at Lok Sin Tong Leung Chik Wai Memorial School at Cheung Hong Estate in Tsing Yi shortly before 1am on Friday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Manhunt launched after firebomb attack on Hong Kong school

  • Emergency personnel were called to Lok Sin Tong Leung Chik Wai Memorial School in Tsing Yi shortly before 1am following a report of fire
  • Initial investigation shows two black-clad men were acting suspiciously at the scene and they fled after the blaze broke out
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 1:25pm, 24 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The blaze broke out at Lok Sin Tong Leung Chik Wai Memorial School at Cheung Hong Estate in Tsing Yi shortly before 1am on Friday. Photo: HandoutThe blaze broke out at Lok Sin Tong Leung Chik Wai Memorial School at Cheung Hong Estate in Tsing Yi shortly before 1am on Friday. Photo: Handout
The blaze broke out at Lok Sin Tong Leung Chik Wai Memorial School at Cheung Hong Estate in Tsing Yi shortly before 1am on Friday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE