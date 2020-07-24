The 32-year-old old victim had just left his shop in Hong Kong’s popular Tsim Sha Tsui district when he was set upon by four robbers. Photo: GoogleThe 32-year-old old victim had just left his shop in Hong Kong’s popular Tsim Sha Tsui district when he was set upon by four robbers. Photo: Google
Crime time: Hong Kong watch store owner beaten, stripped of HK$1.4 million timepiece moments after leaving shop

  • Police said the 32-year-old victim, known to wear expensive watches, was thrown to the ground by four men just moments after leaving his store
  • A second, unrelated mugging took place just 1km away in Yau Ma Tei about nine hours later
Updated: 4:32pm, 24 Jul, 2020

