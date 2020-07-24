Cecilia Cheung has been sued over two contract breaches. Photo: Oliver TsangCecilia Cheung has been sued over two contract breaches. Photo: Oliver Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung sued for HK$12.76 million over breached contracts

  • Court papers show she did not show up for work on three movies arranged by AEG Entertainment Group Limited and its president Yu Yuk-hing
  • Lawyers for the claimants said Cheung was given more than HK$42 million in advance payment over an eight-year partnership
Topic |   Asian cinema: Hong Kong film
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:18pm, 24 Jul, 2020

