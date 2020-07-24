Police display evidence taken from four men, including three underage students, arrested in connection to an attack on a restaurant owner in Yuen Long. Photo: Facebook
Three underage students among four arrested by Hong Kong police over attack on Yuen Long restaurant owner
- The owner, who was hit in the head with a spanner, was also attacked in an incident at the same location on June 28
- Police said they believe the assault to be connected with a money dispute and are investigating possible triad involvement
Topic | Hong Kong police
Police display evidence taken from four men, including three underage students, arrested in connection to an attack on a restaurant owner in Yuen Long. Photo: Facebook