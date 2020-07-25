The Kowloon City Magistrate Court on Saturday sentenced a bootleg DVD dealer to 18 weeks jail after police rearrested him more than two years after his shop was raided and he was released on bail. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong man gets 18 weeks’ jail for selling pirated discs from Mong Kok shop
- The 55-year-old salesman was initially arrested following a May 2018 anti-piracy raid but fled after being granted bail
- Police rearrested him on Friday and he was brought before a judge the next morning for violating the city’s Copyright Ordinance
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
