University graduates, freelance photographer arrested for torturing Hong Kong man suspected to be mentally disabled

  • Officers were called to a hotel on Nathan Road in Yau Ma Tei at 5.15pm on Sunday after receiving reports of the torture
  • He was allegedly asked to lick a sandal, strip to his underwear and beaten with a belt during a live online broadcast
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:51pm, 27 Jul, 2020

