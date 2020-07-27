Footage of live broadcast of the torture had gone viral. Photo: Handout
University graduates, freelance photographer arrested for torturing Hong Kong man suspected to be mentally disabled
- Officers were called to a hotel on Nathan Road in Yau Ma Tei at 5.15pm on Sunday after receiving reports of the torture
- He was allegedly asked to lick a sandal, strip to his underwear and beaten with a belt during a live online broadcast
Topic | Crime
