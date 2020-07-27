Civil Human Rights Front convenor Jimmy Sham testified at District Court in Wan Chai on Monday, offering his account of the assault that took place in a local restaurant in September. Photo: Jonathan WongCivil Human Rights Front convenor Jimmy Sham testified at District Court in Wan Chai on Monday, offering his account of the assault that took place in a local restaurant in September. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Civil Human Rights Front convenor Jimmy Sham testified at District Court in Wan Chai on Monday, offering his account of the assault that took place in a local restaurant in September. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Teen tells Hong Kong court only involvement in September restaurant assault was tailing rights activist, driving attackers

  • The 15-year-old says he was paid HK$3,000 for his role, while co-defendant Lo Kin-wa, 29, pleads guilty to charges including conspiracy to cause bodily harm
  • Civil Human Rights Front convenor Jimmy Sham describes shock of attack, as he watched a friend sitting next to him struck repeatedly with a baseball bat
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:17pm, 27 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Civil Human Rights Front convenor Jimmy Sham testified at District Court in Wan Chai on Monday, offering his account of the assault that took place in a local restaurant in September. Photo: Jonathan WongCivil Human Rights Front convenor Jimmy Sham testified at District Court in Wan Chai on Monday, offering his account of the assault that took place in a local restaurant in September. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Civil Human Rights Front convenor Jimmy Sham testified at District Court in Wan Chai on Monday, offering his account of the assault that took place in a local restaurant in September. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE