Civil Human Rights Front convenor Jimmy Sham testified at District Court in Wan Chai on Monday, offering his account of the assault that took place in a local restaurant in September. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Teen tells Hong Kong court only involvement in September restaurant assault was tailing rights activist, driving attackers
- The 15-year-old says he was paid HK$3,000 for his role, while co-defendant Lo Kin-wa, 29, pleads guilty to charges including conspiracy to cause bodily harm
- Civil Human Rights Front convenor Jimmy Sham describes shock of attack, as he watched a friend sitting next to him struck repeatedly with a baseball bat
Topic | Hong Kong courts
