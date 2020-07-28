Police believed the gang had been operating in the city for about a year. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police arrest five after cracking local operations of phishing gang that stole data of 2 billion people worldwide
- Scammers used the stolen information to target their victims for credit card details, which were then used to make online purchases
- After two-month probe, officers arrest five people – two Moroccan men and three local women, aged between 26 and 37
Topic | Crime
