Police used pepper spray to subdue a woman after she refused to wear a mask in a supermarket in northern Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: HandoutPolice used pepper spray to subdue a woman after she refused to wear a mask in a supermarket in northern Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: police use pepper spray to subdue Hong Kong woman who refused to wear a mask in supermarket and attacked officers

  • The 55-year-old woman refused to wear a mask and also had a dispute with workers at the market
  • She was arrested for failing to wear a mask, obstructing police in the execution of duty, and failing to produce an identification document
Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:54pm, 29 Jul, 2020

