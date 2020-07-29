Police used pepper spray to subdue a woman after she refused to wear a mask in a supermarket in northern Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: police use pepper spray to subdue Hong Kong woman who refused to wear a mask in supermarket and attacked officers
- The 55-year-old woman refused to wear a mask and also had a dispute with workers at the market
- She was arrested for failing to wear a mask, obstructing police in the execution of duty, and failing to produce an identification document
