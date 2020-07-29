Most officers seconded to anti-riot teams have returned to normal duties. Photo: Felix WongMost officers seconded to anti-riot teams have returned to normal duties. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s crime situation has improved, police say, citing fewer protest-linked offences, even as city marks threefold surge in robberies

  • Force says in statement that it is not possible in such a short period of time to restore law and order to the level before last year’s anti-government protests
  • Police also warn that fallout from protest violence has not waned as city continues to struggle under pandemic and economic gloom
Clifford Lo
Updated: 8:29pm, 29 Jul, 2020

Most officers seconded to anti-riot teams have returned to normal duties. Photo: Felix Wong
