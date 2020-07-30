Evidence collected at the home of a 16-year-old schoolboy and his parents is displayed following their Wednesday arrest for allegedly sending a threatening letter to Hong Kong police. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Hong Kong schoolboy, parents arrested over letter claiming home-made bombs targeting police had been planted across city
- Police are investigating whether the trio, who have not yet been charged, are connected to previous cases involving improvised explosive devices
- In April, a partially functional device caused smoke to emit from a letter addressed to city police chief Chris Tang
