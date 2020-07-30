Radical anti-government protesters set up roadblocks on Argyle Street in Mong Kok to disrupt traffic, the same day 18-year-old student Ng Ming-yeung was stopped with a knife in Chai Wan. Photo: Sam TsangRadical anti-government protesters set up roadblocks on Argyle Street in Mong Kok to disrupt traffic, the same day 18-year-old student Ng Ming-yeung was stopped with a knife in Chai Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Radical anti-government protesters set up roadblocks on Argyle Street in Mong Kok to disrupt traffic, the same day 18-year-old student Ng Ming-yeung was stopped with a knife in Chai Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: judge changes sentence for flick knife-toting teen, sending him to rehabilitation centre instead

  • Magistrate rules that defence counsel misled her about her options when she originally chose to bind the student over in late June
  • At Thursday’s hearing, the 18-year-old rejected an offer of probation that the magistrate encouraged him to accept
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 9:47pm, 30 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Radical anti-government protesters set up roadblocks on Argyle Street in Mong Kok to disrupt traffic, the same day 18-year-old student Ng Ming-yeung was stopped with a knife in Chai Wan. Photo: Sam TsangRadical anti-government protesters set up roadblocks on Argyle Street in Mong Kok to disrupt traffic, the same day 18-year-old student Ng Ming-yeung was stopped with a knife in Chai Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Radical anti-government protesters set up roadblocks on Argyle Street in Mong Kok to disrupt traffic, the same day 18-year-old student Ng Ming-yeung was stopped with a knife in Chai Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE