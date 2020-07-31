The woman walked into Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan on Friday morning, covering her head with a blue towel. Photo: HandoutThe woman walked into Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan on Friday morning, covering her head with a blue towel. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Coronavirus: suspected patient leaves Hong Kong home, prompting citywide police hunt

  • The woman left her home in Ho Man Tin on Thursday night and returned on her own around 2am on Friday
  • She was taken to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan on Friday morning
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:08pm, 31 Jul, 2020

