Tony Chung, from disbanded group Studentlocalism, is one of the four suspects. Photo: Dickson Lee
Three of four students arrested by Hong Kong police under national security law released on bail
- One suspect, former Studentlocalism convenor Tony Chung, questions if police action was political, since no charge has been set
- Chung says officers searched his home and took away ‘a lot of things unrelated to legislation’
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
