David Leung, known for his prosecution of cases tied to the 2014 Occupy protests, has resigned as director of public prosecutions, according to a source. Photo: Alvin Lum
Hong Kong’s top prosecutor resigns post amid row with justice minister: source
- In email to colleagues, David Leung said he did ‘not see eye to eye’ with the secretary for justice’s running of the department, a situation that had ‘not improved’
- Leung had held the top post since 2017 and was known for his prosecution of leaders of the Occupy protests
Topic | Hong Kong courts
