Hong Kong’s top prosecutor resigns post amid row with justice minister: source

  • In email to colleagues, David Leung said he did ‘not see eye to eye’ with the secretary for justice’s running of the department, a situation that had ‘not improved’
  • Leung had held the top post since 2017 and was known for his prosecution of leaders of the Occupy protests
David Leung, known for his prosecution of cases tied to the 2014 Occupy protests, has resigned as director of public prosecutions, according to a source.
