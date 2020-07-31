The defendant will appear again in court on October 9. Photo: Felix Wong
Man who allegedly threatened to kill police officers across Hong Kong with 38 home-made bombs remanded in custody
- Wong Siu-ming, 50, faces one count of sending a letter threatening to murder, a charge that carries a maximum jail term of 10 years
- Defendant maliciously sent a letter to Wan Chai police headquarters on April 21, threatening to kill officers and the public, court hears
Topic | Hong Kong courts
