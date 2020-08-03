A shop at Yee On Court on Argyle Street in Mong Kok. Photo: Google MapA shop at Yee On Court on Argyle Street in Mong Kok. Photo: Google Map
Coronavirus: vandalism of Mong Kok shop linked to a cluster of infections prompts manhunt

  • Police were called to a store at Yee On Court on Argyle Street on Monday after a motorist saw three men spraying paint with offensive wordings
  • The cluster of infections, tied to the store operated by an online retailer with outlets across the city, grew to 32 on Sunday
Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:01pm, 3 Aug, 2020

