Ng Ka-lun, a member of the Hong Kong Teaching and Research Support Staff Union, lodged an application for judicial review at the High Court. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police chief taken to court as man accuses officers of abuse of power over ID card request

  • Ng Ka-lun lodges application for judicial review after being questioned by police on Labour Day
  • Member of Hong Kong Teaching and Research Support Staff Union says officer used immigration law to collect personal details
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Brian Wong

Updated: 3:17pm, 3 Aug, 2020

