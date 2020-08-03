Ng Ka-lun, a member of the Hong Kong Teaching and Research Support Staff Union, lodged an application for judicial review at the High Court. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police chief taken to court as man accuses officers of abuse of power over ID card request
- Ng Ka-lun lodges application for judicial review after being questioned by police on Labour Day
- Member of Hong Kong Teaching and Research Support Staff Union says officer used immigration law to collect personal details
Topic | Hong Kong police
Ng Ka-lun, a member of the Hong Kong Teaching and Research Support Staff Union, lodged an application for judicial review at the High Court. Photo: Warton Li