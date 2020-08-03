Police arrested one suspect – an asylum seeker from Vietnam – near the crime scene, and three illegal immigrants, also from Vietnam, at the suspect’s home. Photo: Warton LiPolice arrested one suspect – an asylum seeker from Vietnam – near the crime scene, and three illegal immigrants, also from Vietnam, at the suspect’s home. Photo: Warton Li
Police arrested one suspect – an asylum seeker from Vietnam – near the crime scene, and three illegal immigrants, also from Vietnam, at the suspect’s home. Photo: Warton Li
Knife attack after bout of staring leaves three Hong Kong villagers in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries

  • Police arrested one suspect, an asylum seeker, near the crime scene at Fung Kat Heung shortly after 9pm on Sunday
  • Two other attackers are on the run, while their three victims were taken to hospital, where one remains in critical condition
Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:38pm, 3 Aug, 2020

