Hong Kong Customs this week seized more than 2.8 tonnes of endangered red sandalwood hidden in a container at the Kwai Chung Customhouse Cargo Examination Compound. Photo: Handout
Customs officers seize shipment of protected wood worth HK$1.8 million at Hong Kong port
- The seizure of nearly three tonnes of endangered red sandalwood, or ‘red gold’ as it’s known, was the second since April, and the 14th since 2009
- The container carrying the timber originated in South Korea, and was bound for the mainland
Topic | Crime
Hong Kong Customs this week seized more than 2.8 tonnes of endangered red sandalwood hidden in a container at the Kwai Chung Customhouse Cargo Examination Compound. Photo: Handout