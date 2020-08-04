Hong Kong Customs this week seized more than 2.8 tonnes of endangered red sandalwood hidden in a container at the Kwai Chung Customhouse Cargo Examination Compound. Photo: HandoutHong Kong Customs this week seized more than 2.8 tonnes of endangered red sandalwood hidden in a container at the Kwai Chung Customhouse Cargo Examination Compound. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Customs this week seized more than 2.8 tonnes of endangered red sandalwood hidden in a container at the Kwai Chung Customhouse Cargo Examination Compound. Photo: Handout
Customs officers seize shipment of protected wood worth HK$1.8 million at Hong Kong port

  • The seizure of nearly three tonnes of endangered red sandalwood, or ‘red gold’ as it’s known, was the second since April, and the 14th since 2009
  • The container carrying the timber originated in South Korea, and was bound for the mainland
Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:04pm, 4 Aug, 2020

