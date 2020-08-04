Three people died from the explosion at a Wong Tai Sin garage in 2015. Photo: SCMPThree people died from the explosion at a Wong Tai Sin garage in 2015. Photo: SCMP
Three people died from the explosion at a Wong Tai Sin garage in 2015. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong mechanic whose repairs resulted in deadly garage explosion in Wong Tai Sin says he was only following employer’s instructions

  • Lai Chun-ho should have refused to perform fuel tank job he was not qualified for, his lawyer tells High Court
  • The defendant will be sentenced on August 17 after he was convicted last week of unlawfully killing his employer and two others
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 5:25pm, 4 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Three people died from the explosion at a Wong Tai Sin garage in 2015. Photo: SCMPThree people died from the explosion at a Wong Tai Sin garage in 2015. Photo: SCMP
Three people died from the explosion at a Wong Tai Sin garage in 2015. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE