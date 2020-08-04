A fourth-floor flat burns inside Sham Shui Po’s Dai Un Building, prompting residents to evacuate the premises. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong flat bursts into flames, sending residents fleeing from ageing housing block
- Ten fire engines and an ambulance responded to the blaze at the Sham Shui Po building, dousing the flames in about half an hour
- Four people who had fled to the roof after the conflagration broke out had to be led out of the building by firefighters
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
A fourth-floor flat burns inside Sham Shui Po’s Dai Un Building, prompting residents to evacuate the premises. Photo: Felix Wong