A fourth-floor flat burns inside Sham Shui Po’s Dai Un Building, prompting residents to evacuate the premises. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong flat bursts into flames, sending residents fleeing from ageing housing block

  • Ten fire engines and an ambulance responded to the blaze at the Sham Shui Po building, dousing the flames in about half an hour
  • Four people who had fled to the roof after the conflagration broke out had to be led out of the building by firefighters
Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:15pm, 4 Aug, 2020

