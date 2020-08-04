Firefighters tackle the blaze from a firebomb attack at the entrance of Lok Sin Tong Leung Chik Wai Memorial School in Tsing Yi in July. Photo: FacebookFirefighters tackle the blaze from a firebomb attack at the entrance of Lok Sin Tong Leung Chik Wai Memorial School in Tsing Yi in July. Photo: Facebook
Firefighters tackle the blaze from a firebomb attack at the entrance of Lok Sin Tong Leung Chik Wai Memorial School in Tsing Yi in July. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest three in connection with firebomb attack at local secondary school

  • Trio accused of taking part in both planning and carrying out the firebombing, as well as a previous act of vandalism at the school
  • Police say that evidence currently suggests the incidents may have been in relation to recent calls for general strikes and class boycotts
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:33pm, 4 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Firefighters tackle the blaze from a firebomb attack at the entrance of Lok Sin Tong Leung Chik Wai Memorial School in Tsing Yi in July. Photo: FacebookFirefighters tackle the blaze from a firebomb attack at the entrance of Lok Sin Tong Leung Chik Wai Memorial School in Tsing Yi in July. Photo: Facebook
Firefighters tackle the blaze from a firebomb attack at the entrance of Lok Sin Tong Leung Chik Wai Memorial School in Tsing Yi in July. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE