Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest suspected counterfeiter wanted in connection with 17 cases involving fake banknotes

  • The suspect is believed to have been behind some HK$12,500 in fake bills recovered in recent months
  • Police say the number of counterfeit banknotes seized in the first half of 2020 has jumped fivefold compared to the same period last year
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 9:14pm, 4 Aug, 2020

