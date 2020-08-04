Police display fake HK$500 notes, a colour printer, and other items allegedly seized in a raid on a suspected counterfeiter’s operation on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police arrest suspected counterfeiter wanted in connection with 17 cases involving fake banknotes
- The suspect is believed to have been behind some HK$12,500 in fake bills recovered in recent months
- Police say the number of counterfeit banknotes seized in the first half of 2020 has jumped fivefold compared to the same period last year
Topic | Hong Kong police
