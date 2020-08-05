Boxes of good seized in an anti-smuggling operation on Monday are displayed by customs officials. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong authorities seize top-shelf booze, clothing as pandemic-fuelled smuggling continues to surge

  • Customs figures reveal that the value of goods seized so far this year has already far outstripped last year’s total
  • In a first for the year, hundreds of bottles of high-end scotch and sake were seized in Monday’s raid
Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:57pm, 5 Aug, 2020

