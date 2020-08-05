Customs authorities display some HK$1.7 million worth of contraband cigarettes found concealed in hi-fi speakers on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong authorities intercept illegal cigarettes hidden in speakers at Shenzhen border crossing
- One source says the efforts at concealment indicate smugglers are transitioning to more sophisticated methods
- The bust comes amid a massive surge in tobacco smuggling, with seizures in the first six months of this year representing a 15-year record high
Topic | Crime
Customs authorities display some HK$1.7 million worth of contraband cigarettes found concealed in hi-fi speakers on Tuesday. Photo: Handout