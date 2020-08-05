Tong Ying-kit, 23, arrives in court on Wednesday, where his defence team mounted a legal challenge of the new national security law’s rules governing bail. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s national security law violates arbitrary detention protections, lawyers argue in first constitutional challenge to legislation
- The article in question acts as an effective ‘no bail’ provision, says defence team for Tong Ying-kit, accused of riding motorcycle into group of police
- But government lawyers call attempt to seek writ of habeas corpus an ‘abuse of process’, saying the defendant can simply apply for bail
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tong Ying-kit, 23, arrives in court on Wednesday, where his defence team mounted a legal challenge of the new national security law’s rules governing bail. Photo: K. Y. Cheng