Hong Kong third wave: government lashes out at opposition politicians over ‘smear campaign’ against Covid-19 support team from mainland China

  • Experts from mainland China are in city to lay ground work for community testing scheme
  • But they have faced resistance from district councillors who have questioned if their presence is politically motivated
Christy Leung
Updated: 12:46pm, 6 Aug, 2020

