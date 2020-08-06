A team of medical experts from mainland China have been sent to Hong Kong to help the city in its fight against the coronavirus. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong third wave: government lashes out at opposition politicians over ‘smear campaign’ against Covid-19 support team from mainland China
- Experts from mainland China are in city to lay ground work for community testing scheme
- But they have faced resistance from district councillors who have questioned if their presence is politically motivated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
